Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday slammed overnight Russian strikes that killed at least 14 people in Kyiv as "one of the most horrific attacks" carried out by Moscow.

"Kyiv has faced one of the most horrific attacks," he said on Facebook, adding that President Vladimir Putin "does this solely because he can afford to continue the war".

Ukraine on Tuesday also slammed the lack of an "adequate reaction" from the world to Russia's deadly strikes on its soil.

"This is how Russia fights -- it kills civilians in ordinary homes, deliberately," Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a social media post.

"This is how autocracies fight.... A nuclear power can simply kill civilians in homes, refuse to cease fire, and not receive the necessary reaction from the civilised world. Why? And how many more of our people and children must die?"

Some 27 locations in Kyiv were hit, including residential buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure, according to Interior Minister Igor Klymenko.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine despite efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy had been hoping to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, but the US leader cut short his stay as Israel pounded Iran.

