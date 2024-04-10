The ŻfinMalta team are currently in Belgrade, Serbia and will be participating in the 21st edition of the Belgrade Dance festival on April 9, 10. The ŻfinMalta dancers will be closing the Belgrade Dance festival with a sold out performance at Bitef Theatre.

The Belgrade Dance festival started on March 9, and a total of 19 companies from 14 countries, with over 30 new choreographic works, are presented in Belgrade and Novi Sad. Throughout the years, this festival has built a strong audience, and since its founding, over 500 choreographic realizations have been presented, while every year the shows arefollowed by over 20,000 spectators.

Ten ŻfinMalta dancers, under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola, will be performing Utopia, a unique contemporary piece choreographed by Emanuel Gat, which premiered in Malta at the Manoel theatre last May.

“It's an honour to be invited to the 21st edition of Belgrade Dance festival, and even more so to close the event with such a powerful and beautiful work by Emanuel Gat, a choreography which translates utopian society, where one is able to grow and show themselves in a micro society. We are truly grateful to represent Malta's talent on a global stage and we couldn't be more excited about showcasing the best of what Malta has to offer,” said Mangiola.

The dancers will be headed on another tour to Reggio Emilia for Dance season festival where once again they will perform Utopia by Emanuel Gat on April 17 at Teatro Ariosto, Reggio Emilia.

ŻfinMalta is nearing it’s 10-year anniversary and the company will be closing off the season with a grand performance in collaboration with Ballet D’Jerri at the Manoel Theatre on May 24-26 under the artistic direction and choreography of Mangiola.