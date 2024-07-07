ŻfinMalta company dancers Pearl Calleja and Amber Van Veen are looking to work with young people who are dancers or are interested in movement and creativity during a session next month.

This summer intensive is suitable for children and young people between nine and 17 years old and will be held between August 1-2 at the ŻfinMalta studios in Valletta.

Participants will not be required to have a dance background and are encouraged to show up and get creative with their bodies – “their most familiar tool”.

The intensive occurs over two days, with a total of five hours training for each age group, nine- to 13-year-olds and 14- to 17-year-olds respectively.

This summer, ŻfinMalta welcomes young aspiring dancers on a journey into the world of professional dance as the Iżfen series introduces its first intensive.

“Iżfen ma’ ŻfinMalta’s summer intensive is especially dedicated to children and young people between nine and 17 years old. Immerse yourself in ŻfinMalta’s diverse repertoire while discovering the artistry within,” say the organisers.

“From mastering choreography to unleashing your creativity as a choreographer, experience a day in the life of a professional dancer. Join us for an unforgettable summer intensive of movement, expression and endless possibilities on the dance floor.” Led by ŻfinMalta company dancers Van Veen and Calleja, these classes are designed for children and young people to experience ŻfinMalta’s repertoire as well as explore creative movement sessions.

More information is available on the ŻfinMalta website and socials.