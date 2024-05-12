ŻfinMalta joins forces with Ballet d’Jèrri, the national dance company of Jersey island, in a new work by ŻfinMalta artistic director Paolo Mangiola. Twenty dancers come together to explore what unites the two islands through distinctive geographical and cultural landscapes.

Taking inspiration from the Arctic Tern, a bird known for having the longest migratory patterns on the planet, Geographers of Solitude is a conversation on diversity, the fragility of different voices, and fostering collective harmony.

Just as these birds take shelter on both islands during their long journey, the dancers on stage explore both itinerant and protracted island life and the dynamic interplay between solitude and communal, on our individual and collective narratives.

This collaboration took flight with Ballet d’Jèrri’s inaugural artistic director Carolyn Rose Ramsey inviting Mangiola to create a work for the new national dance company of Jersey.

The choreography takes inspiration from the Arctic Tern, a bird known for having the longest migratory patterns on the planet.

The conversation led to the idea of a co-production bringing both companies on stage in a new full-length work to be premiered first in Malta in May of this year, followed by Jersey in June.

“The dancers and team at Ballet d’Jèrri are so honoured and grateful to have the chance to collaborate with ŻfinMalta and Paolo Mangiola on his fantastic concept in Geographers of Solitude,” says Ramsey.

“The opportunity to have this kind of in-depth artistic exchange with another group of dancers is rare and exhilarating. This piece, and the collaboration itself, is a testament to the power of art to bridge landscapes, cultures, and stories. I believe we have the chance to offer a mirror to the world.

This is a dialogue between two islands

“As small islands we are not just geographical entities, but vibrant, living microcosms that represent and resonate with the broader experiences of isolation, community, and the incessant quest for connection. It becomes a beautiful testament to the fact that every individual and every group has a unique journey, a unique story to tell. This is a dialogue between two islands, two countries, and two cultures, on what sets us apart, and what ties us together.”

For ŻfinMalta audiences who have followed Mangiola’s masterful transformation of the company over the past seven years, this is the last chance to see his choreography in a new full-length work on the Manoel Theatre stage before he completes his final season as artistic director.

The full-length work will be Paolo Mangiola’s final piece before he completes his final season as artistic director.

Mangiola reflects: “It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we’ve achieved together. My heartfelt thanks go to all the choreographers, artists, and variety of experts who have contributed immensely to the growth of the company, making ŻfinMalta a hub where we cherish, protect, and push our art form.

“I’m forever grateful to all the dancers who have worked with me, sharing their knowledge, and contributing to the development of our company.”

Geographers of Solitude will take place at the Manoel Theatre on May 26 from 7.30 to 8.30pm. For details, visit here.