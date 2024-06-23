A Zoom information session on a master’s degree on the roots of Maltese heritage and culture will be held on July 3 from 12.30 to 1.30pm. The course is offered by the University of Malta’s Institute of Maltese.

During the session, information will be provided on the main contents of the course and on prospective job opportunities for its graduates.

Lectures are mainly held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7pm, but as this is a hybrid course, most of the lectures will be held online.

During the information session, details will also be given regarding the estimated number of hours per week students are expected to dedicate to achieve a beneficial academic outcome.

For their eventual dissertations, the course allows students to conduct research on their favourite subjects related to what is considered of historic or cultural value to Malta and the Maltese.

The Zoom session, which will be chaired by institute director Carmel Cassar, will be addressed by course lecturers Joseph Brincat and Charles Xuereb. Recent graduates Claudia Aloisio and Dylan Agius will also be available to answer questions.

Those interested to register for the session may visit this link, or the institute’s Facebook page, or e-mail maltesestudies@um.edu.mt or call the institute on 2340 2566/3305.

Applications for the course will be received up to July 24 at 2pm. Applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification. Students who do not possess this requirement may also be considered through the ‘Recognition of Prior Learning’ process.