Petting big cat cubs and swimming with dolphins will no longer be unregulated after the government announced new zoo laws on Tuesday.

The legislation comes four years after a government white paper had proposed an outright ban on cub petting only to reverse that proposal within 24 hours.

Under the new legislation, human interaction with wild zoo animals will no longer be allowed without explicit permission from the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD).

The government directorate must approve a plan detailing how the animals will interact with humans.

"Under the new regulations, the VRD will look to protect the well-being of the animals, visitors, and the staff who work with the zoo animals," said junior minister for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said on Tuesday.

The law will take effect in two months.

The new law comes four years after a public consultation on new zoo regulations was published.

The government's 2020 white paper initially proposed forbidding any direct interaction between the public and cubs or other wild animals.

However, within 24 hours, the proposal was amended to allow the practice under the supervision of the zoo's vet.

Under the new law, zookeepers will not be allowed to breed animals without prior approval from the VRD, while the importation of wild animals from Malta's 'dangerous animals' list will be banned outright.

"Before breeding, you will need to prove that you have all the facilities to keep the animals," VRD director Paul Portelli said.

With the new regulations, officers from the VRD will be able to inspect the zoos without giving prior notice.

On why the proposals took four years to turn into law, animal rights minister Anton Refalo said the government wanted to ensure that the law has all the provisions to stand up in court.

The new laws, which update legislation dating back to 2003, provide specifications on how zoo animals are kept.

"All animals shall be kept in an adequate and safe enclosure that respects the specific and individual animals' physiological, psychological, conservational, and behavioural requirements," the regulations say.

It provides 12 sub-articles that specify what the law means by that.

One such provision says that CCTV cameras must constantly monitor zoo animals.

CCTV recordings must be kept for five days and be accessible to the VRD on request, should the department want to check on the health and behaviour of the animal, the legislation says.

Another says that zoo animals must have a space where they are not in public view.

Malta's six licensed zoos, which include one marine park, will have a year to abide by those regulations.

Animal rights commissioner welcomes law

Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina said she was "very happy" with the new legislation.

She said the requirement for zookeepers to obtain pre-approval before breeding means there will be less trade in exotic animals.

Regarding the VRD's power to approve interactions with animals, Bezzina stated: "It is true that they can grant exceptions, but if they do so to the detriment of the animal's well-being, I, as Commissioner, and the media, can question those decisions."

"I hope the enforcement of this law is as strong as it appears on paper," she added.

