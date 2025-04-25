Żurrieq farmers and residents opposed to plans to build a road through farmland in the Tal-Bebbux area have invited Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to meet onsite to discuss the government’s plans.

In a ‘fact-check’ issued through pressure group Il-Kollettiv, residents said they were concerned by the “general air of misinformation” being provided by Zrinzo Azzopardi’s ministry about the Tal-Bebbux controversy.

Residents have been pushing back against plans to allow a road to be built through farmland in the area, facilitating a private developer who owns land in the area. The Lands Authority, which is under the minister’s control, has given the road construction plans the all-clear.

Zrinzo Azzopardi has insisted that government-owned land there will not be pawned off and only be used for “community” projects, saying this is being done in agreement with the town’s local council.

Residents and farmers say that is misleading and that the local council continues to object to the plan. They say the vague promise of a “community” project could include things like retirement homes or schools and would ultimately open up the entire area to development.

They also note that while the area is zoned for development in the 2006 local plans, various other areas that were similarly earmarked were subsequently protected from development through government mandates.

Part of the affected land. Photo: Il-Kollettiv

“The Government has yet to give any details on the type of community use proposed for Tal-Bebbux, and it remains unclear as to why good agricultural land has to be sacrificed for these buildings,” residents said in a statement on Friday.

They also claimed that the government had taken aerial photos of the farmland in recent weeks “in an attempt to discredit the farmers by giving the impression that the land is not suitable for agriculture.” Residents published photos of their own showing the farmland being worked.

The controversy is an especially sore point for Zrinzo Azzopardi because Żurrieq forms part of his fifth district constituency.

Residents, however, insist they are not out to get the MP.

“We understand Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi may feel under pressure following the joint statement, however he should set his mind at rest that we’re not interested in attacking him. Our criticism and the opposition to the project would have been the same, but it’s a shame that our district MP is insisting on defending the development, going as far as trying to discredit farmers and residents in the process,” they said.

They invited the minister to meet them at the Tal-Bebbux site, “so that he can explain the reasons why a community purpose building should be built on agricultural land, to explain why Government land is included in a private development application even though “it will not be sold”, and to be aware of the scale of the damage he is authorising.”

Earlier this month, farmers who work the affected land said that their requests to meet with the minister have all been ignored so far.