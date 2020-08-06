An anonymous tip-off and the discovery of a €1 million bank balance in a woman’s account led to the arraignment of a couple over money laundering charges on Thursday.

Amanda Farrugia, 33, and her boyfriend Terence Cini, 34, both from Qormi, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

A request for bail was turned down by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace in view of the number of civilian witnesses who still need to testify. The alleged offences took place in the past few months.

Very little details were provided in court but sources close to the investigation explained that Cini has a number of pending drug cases.

As part of the pending proceedings, Cini’s assets were frozen by the court but the police still noticed certain deals, especially in property and cash movements, which they suspected were being funnelled into his partner’s accounts.

An anonymous tip-off sparked an investigation and over €1 million were found in Farrugia’s bank account, sources said.

Cini alone was further charged with being in possession of an unlicenced firearm as well as with breaching the conditions of a previous release when he was granted bail against a personal guarantee.

Magistrate Micallef Stafrace ordered the freezing of the couple’s assets during the proceedings.

Police Inspector Lianne Bonello prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused.