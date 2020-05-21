Around €1 million, collected by the Local Enforcement System Agency through contravention payments, are invested in projects across Malta every year.

Some €50,000 of these are dedicated to restoration projects, Law Enforcement Minister Byron Camilleri said on Thursday while visiting works in Qormi.

There he explained that the projects funded by the contravention payments range from environmental and infrastructural, to education and restoration.

In Qormi restoration is being carried out on a statue of St George. At a cost of €28,000, the local council is also working on the embellishment of a square and some alleys.

“In just one year, we are allocating more than €50,000 from this fund to restoration. It is of great satisfaction for the agency to give back to the community, since the funds it collected came from citations issued in the very same localities. Enforcement protects society and law enforcement officers alike,” the minister said.

“Citations should not be profitable for the government. The government creates wealth by incentivising business and growing the economy. That is why we chose to give this money back to the people."