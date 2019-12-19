Works on Malta's largest fort have commenced to prevent the heritage site from being lost, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Thursday.

Five parts of Fort Ricasoli are being restored to prevent further walls from collapsing from extensive water damage, Dr Bonnici explained.

Built by the Knights of St John in the late 1600s, the Fort in Kalkara is on the tentative list of the World Heritage UNESCO sites and has been used as a backdrop in films such as the Gladiator and Troy.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Bonnici said that €1 million in local funds had been pledged to the regeneration of the Fort which is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Since its construction, the Fort's proximity to the sea meant that it has suffered severe damage from the waves and was constantly undergoing repairs by the Knights of St John, said director of restoration Norbert Gatt.

While the bad conditon of the site was one of the main attractions of the Fort to the film industry, Dr Bonnici said, if it was not taken care of it would be lost.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech underlined that the restoration of Fort Ricasoli was high on their priority list since the film industry considered the site an asset.

"It is not only in our interest to save this heritage site, but also to strengthen and beautify it," he said.