Just one out of every 15 people who over the past six months required the intervention of the crisis resolution team has been hospitalised over mental health issues, Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a renovated building just outside Mount Carmel Hospital, set to serve as a 'halfway' house for patients, the Health Minister noted that 159 people had been referred to the team since its launch in January.

Of these, 150 were treated or followed up without the need for hospitalisation.

Treating mental health issues within the community, or, wherever possible, at home, was one of the main aims of a mental health strategy launched at the end of 2019 and which is meant to be implemented by 2030.

Still, there would always be a need for the hospitalisation of people dealing with severe issues, he said on Thursday.

It so happened that once they started getting back on their feet, mental health patients might not feel confident enough to reintegrate within the community. Some even lose basic skills on the way, he explained.

That is why the government had invested €330,000 in the rehabilitation of a building, just outside the hospital. At this residence, a maximum of 14 patients will gain back basic skills such as everyday planning, hygiene, and cooking.

The minister thanked the foundation for medical services, which led the rehabilitation of the building, chair of mental health services Anton Grech, and also carers and relatives for helping patients lead as normal a life as possible.

Addressing the same event, Grech meanwhile noted that as part of a World Health Organisation's roadmap, launched two weeks ago, rehabilitation - which will be provided at the new facility - formed part of a patient's rights.