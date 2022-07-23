Just over 10 per cent of Nationalist Party councillors cast their vote for the party’s deputy leader in the first voting session held on Saturday.

A total of 10.5% of councillors voted in the early voting session, the PN said in a statement.

Early voting is open on Saturday and Monday, July 25 for councillors who will not be able to cast their vote on the actual day of the election, Saturday July 30.

The result is something of a foregone conclusion, given that only one candidate – Alex Perici Calascione – is contesting the post.

Monday’s early voting session will be open at the PN’s headquarters and Sannat subeadquarters between 5pm and 9pm.

Saturday’s actual voting session will run from 8am to 4pm in Malta and 8am to 1pm in Gozo.