Ten adults will be receiving the sacrament of confirmation on Sunday, the feast of Pentecost, the Curia said.

It said the adults hail from Malta, India, Pakistan and Italy. They shall be confirmed in their Christian faith by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi during Mass to be celebrated at the parish of Our Lady of the Assumption in Balzan at 6.30pm.

The 10 candidates have been preparing for their confirmation over the past months with the help of catechists from the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults within the Archdiocese of Malta.

The catechists guided them in the discovery of their identity as children of God, taught them how to listen to the Word of God, and nurtured them in the love of neighbour.

While it is the parents and godparents who make the decision that a baby is to be baptised a Christian, it is the candidates themselves who consciously and maturely take this commitment to Christian life through the renewed power of the Holy Spirit.

Twelve adults who were baptised by Archbishop Charles Scicluna during the Easter Vigil will also participate in the same Mass on Sunday. The feast of Pentecost marks 50 days since their baptism.