A total of 18 persons were each fined €100 during police rounds in the past 24 hours to ensure there were no people in groups of four or more as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Another 10 persons were caught breaching quarantine during the 440 inspections carried out by the police, together with the Department of Health and Civil Protection, on those under obligatory quarantine. They were fined €3,000 each.

A total of 65 fines have been issued since inspections started.

More than 720 inspections in Malta and 160 inspections in Gozo were carried out on food and drink establishments and no infringements were found. Nearly 12,000 inspections have been since carried out.