There have recently been a spate of scams in Malta – including phishing, romance fraud and business email fraud.

Last year, Ġemma and the eSkills Malta Foundation signed a strategic partnership to disseminate knowledge on digital financial capability. Fraud and scams is such one digital financial capability.

The two entities have to date jointly issued four e-books on scams and fraud (see https://gemma.gov.mt/ebook-download-page/) and infographics (https://gemma.gov.mt/resources/infographics/) with tips of how people can protect themselves against over 30 different types of scams and frauds.

The document below lists the 10 commandments that Ġemma strongly advises everyone to follow religiously to protect themselves from scams and fraud.

In addition to these commandments, one should keep in mind the following:

• It is not always true that companies, businesses and enterprises are always legitimate;

• It is not always true that all websites are legitimate. It is quite easy and cheap to set up a website. An enterprise’s website can be easily copied by scammers who want to trick people into believing it to be genuine.

• It is not always true that scams involve large amounts of money. Sometimes scammers target a large number of people and try to get a small amount of money from each of them.

• It is not always true that scams are always about money. Some scams are aimed at stealing personal information about the people targeted.

Ġemma is an independent financial capability portal.

gemma.gov.mt

eskills.org.mt

Attached files The 10 Commandments to protect yourself