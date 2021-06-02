Ten people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, the highest number since May 10.

Another four people recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 76.

The new cases were found from 2,275 swab tests carried out overnight, according to data from the health authorities.

No deaths have been reported for over a week.

Malta reopened for tourism on Tuesday when seated weddings with 100 people inside and 300 outside also became permissible. Language schools can also start to reopen and mask-wearing is also no longer mandatory on beaches.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, 218,321 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 528,592 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs have been administered.

People now can download their vaccine certificate 14 days after being fully vaccinated, The certificate will enable them to travel and take part in events more freely.