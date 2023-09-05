Malta will host EuroPride Valletta 2023, starting off on September 7, to celebrate 10 days of LGBTIQ+ rights across Europe.

These 10 days will be the culmination of a positive journey of bold reforms which have revolutionised the country’s equality landscape over the past years, the organisers said.

This ranges from the introduction of equal marriage and the approval of same-sex adoptions, to the banning of conversion practices and the removal of discriminatory blood donation policies for gay men.

EuroPride is a pan-European international LGBTI event featuring a Pride parade, hosted by a different European city each year.

Malta got the green light to host EuroPride in October 2020 when the bid by the Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC) – a local NGO for the LGBTIQ+ community – won the support of the European Pride organisers.

In collaboration with the Parliamentary Secretariat for Reforms and Equality, ARC has come up with a wide-ranging programme of events.

Activities will peak within the Pride Village based at Triton Square. Daily concerts, artistic representations and cultural exhibitions will entertain the crowds, while daily discussions, community fora and high-level conferences will be organised.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 7 at 7.30pm with an after-party featuring Netta, the former Israeli Eurovision singer. Her performance has been mired in controversy after NGOs said she should not be at Pride celebrations because of her support to the Israeli oppressive state.

Gozo Pride March will take place on September 9 at 6.30pm and will feature top local artists.

The main event of EuroPride will be a march and concert at The Granaries in Floriana on September 16, which will be headlined by international pop star Christina Aguilera.