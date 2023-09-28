“Decades pass and nothing happens; then in a week everything happens’’ – Talleyrand.

In a short space of 10 days so much happened in this small island of ours in the realm of foreign affairs that the words of one of the greatest diplomats, Frenchman Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, came to my mind.

One has always to keep in mind that Talleyrand was the foreign minister of a European great power and played a prominent role on the world stage while our country is the smallest EU member state and what happened during these 10 days prove that we enjoy the trust and respect not only of the two superpowers but also of key regional powers.

Two weekends ago, senior diplomats from the People’s Republic of China and the United States chose to meet in Malta to begin mending fences; last week, Malta played a key role in the UN Security Council and in meetings with representatives of some of the Gulf regional powers to promote peace and cooperation; and, this week, Malta is to host the summit of the Med9 partners.

The fact that both Beijing and Washington agreed to choose Malta as their venue for a very secretive and crucial meeting to create a thaw in their frosty relations is evidence that both countries do not only have the best of relations with Malta but they also have trust and respect for our policies.

We have maintained our long-standing friendly relations with China and sought avenues to further and expand and make more intimate our relations with the US, with which we share ideas and ideals.

We concentrated our efforts to put our relations with the US on the highest level. The Wang Yi-Jake Sullivan meeting here is a clear indication of this. It was a great day for Malta and a cause for satisfaction that our friendship with China and America is to be the cornerstone of our foreign policy.

We are a military-neutral nation but we can never condone evil and law-breaking - Ian Borg

Prime Minister Robert Abela and I visited New York to take part in the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week. Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne had a number of meetings too. The prime minister addressed both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council and, in both fora, made Malta’s international position clear.

We are a military-neutral nation but we can never condone evil and law-breaking. We must give our contribution to the maintenance of the international rule of law and condemn aggression from wherever it comes. We cannot look backwards, we cannot fear change, we must move on.

In various meetings with the foreign ministers of some key players in the Middle East, we showed that we are ready and open to talk to everyone and every nation in the quest for peace, understanding, negotiations and prosperity. In this spirit, I held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and UAE Foreign Minister Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tomorrow, we welcome our EU Mediterranean partners for a summit we hope will be a crucial step forward to pressure the EU to put the Mediterranean explosive challenges in the Sahel region and North Africa and unrestricted immigration carried out by human traffickers on the front burner.

Ian Borg is foreign minister.