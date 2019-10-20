Salon Services Ltd will be organising a 10-hour hairdressing marathon next Sunday in aid of ALS Malta, with all proceeds from the services rendered going to ALS Malta to help them build a new and bigger Dar Bjorn.

“This is the second time we are organising this event for this cause because we believe in giving back to society,” said managing director George Bonello.

The marathon will take place at the firm’s headquarters at ‘Somnium’, Triq it-Torri, Swatar from 10am to 8pm and is supported by world-renowned hair product brand Joico.

To make this event possible, the company called for all hairdressers to give a helping hand on the day and the response has been great. Anyone who will come and have their hair done on the day will get the chance to get pampered by top professionals while helping out in the firm’s fundraising for ALS Malta.