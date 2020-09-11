The Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta and the National Short Film Centre, in collaboration with the Master of Arts in Film Studies and the Department of Italian Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Malta, are presenting 10 Italian short films selected from among the most particular and representative works produced in 2019.

The films are being shown online and one can watch them from the comfort of one’s home.

These are Borntwice by Giada Rossi, Il fagotto by Giulia Giapponesi, Senza tenere premuto by Paolo Strippoli, Lella by Michele Capuano, Il muro bianco by A. Brusa and M. Scotuzzi, A colloquio con Rossella by A. Andolina, Amateur by Simone Bozzelli, Veronica non sa fumare by Chiara Marotta, Quando la bando passò by M. Forcella and Manica a vento by Emilia Mazzacurati.

All films, which are in Italian but have English subtitles, are showing on www.vimeo.com. Each film has its own URL and password which one can retrieve from the Italian Cultural Insitute’s website at https://iicvalletta.esteri.it/iic_lavalletta/en/.

The screenings run until September 20.