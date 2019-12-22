Some 10 kilograms of cannabis were found on the shore between Mġarr and Xatt l-Aħmar Bay in Gozo on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the drugs were found by two men who noted several suspicious packages while walking in the area.

They immediately informed the police who went on site to investigate.

The police found 80 blocks of the drug in 16 packets. Another three blocks were unpacked. The packages were sealed in plastic bags.

The police said that the possibility that the drugs ended up on the beach as a result of the recent storm was not being excluded.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.

Photo: Malta Police Force