Leeds missed the chance to move above Arsenal in the Premier League as the Gunners held on with 10 men after Nicolas Pepe’s dismissal for a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphina hit the woodwork for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, who had 25 attempts on goal without success.

A point leaves both sides still in the bottom half of the table as Arsenal edge up to 11th with Leeds two points back in 14th.

Arsenal have now not scored from open play in five Premier League games.

But a point in the circumstances will be welcomed by Mikel Arteta after Pepe’s moment of madness with a headbutt on Ezgjan Alioski left his side to play out 45 minutes a man down.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started as the central striker for the first time in the league under Arteta, but the Gunners captain was starved of service as his own wait for a non-penalty goal since the opening day of the season goes on.

Conceding goals has been Leeds’ issue on their return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

No side had let in more in the Premier League prior to the weekend, but it was at the other end they struggled on Sunday to turn their dominance into goals.

