Dexter Xuereb’s late equaliser earned Santa Lucia a draw in stormy encounter with Mosta.

The Blues looked on course for victory after they received fresh impetus when Jurgen Pisani was sent off following a clash with Tyrone Farrugia in the 52nd minute.

The dismissal gave Mario Muscat’s men renewed hope but Xuereb cheered a brave Santa Lucia side with a 90-minute leveller.

The game needed one side to take the initiative after a dour opening period and Mosta seized that advantage. They went in front after 22 minutes when Rafael Morisco got up well to get his head to a Clayton Failla corner and opened the score.

Mosta had a stranglehold of the game which Santa Lucia were trying to shake off but to a little avail.

