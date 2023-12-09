While 2023 has been an excellent year for new car arrivals, 2024 looks to be an even more exciting 12 months. But what are the most important arrivals expected and are they worth waiting for? Let’s take a look.

Dacia Spring

If you’ve wanted a low-cost new electric car, your options have been surprisingly limited. But that will change in 2024 with the arrival of the Dacia Spring. Dacia promises a ‘substantially updated’ version when it does arrive in the middle of 2024.

Ford ExplorerFord has been somewhat lagging behind many competitor brands when it comes to EVs, currently just having one electric car available. But in 2024 Ford will introduce the Explorer – a new mid-size electric SUV that’s expected to prove popular.

