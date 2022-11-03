Ten people were found to be living in Malta without proper residency documentation during "security" inspections in Xewkija by police officers, Transport Malta officials and Armed Forces personnel on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the 10 people were eventually escorted to detention centres.

During the inspections in Xewkija, officers also stopped several cars and fined a number of people for breaking traffic rules, including not being in possession of a driver's license, road license or insurance coverage.

Some were also driving vehicles without wearing safety belts.

A Polish man was also found in possession of a truncheon, pepper spray and a penknife. The police said they will be issuing charges against the man, who was driving a Mercedes Sprinter.

Photo: Malta Police Force