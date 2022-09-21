Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The prisoners, who also hail from Sweden, Morocco and Croatia, arrived in Saudi Arabia from Russia, and Saudi authorities "are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries", the statement said.

The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis", it said.

The war in Ukraine has fuelled tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States, a critical ally for decades.

Saudi Arabia voted in favour of an early United Nations resolution to denounce Russia's invasion and demand that Moscow withdraw troops.

However the kingdom has largely resisted pressure from the US to ramp up oil production to ease the energy crisis resulting from the war -- a campaign that included a visit by US President Joe Biden in July.

Instead Riyadh has coordinated with the OPEC+ oil cartel it jointly leads with Russia.

Earlier this month the bloc agreed to cut crude production for the first time in more than a year as it sought to lift prices that have tumbled due to recession fears.

Wednesday's statement did not specify when the prisoners of war would be transferred to their home countries.