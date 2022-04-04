When you decide to get a dog, you focus on what the dog needs before getting them home. However, you may fail to realise how essential it is to critically think about the dog's size that you can comfortably afford and manage. A large dog breed may come to you as a puppy with minimal expenditures, but you have to think of the future and the spending you need to incur when the dog becomes an adult in a year. Any new family member will need attention and care, but a large dog at home is obviously a more enormous responsibility. Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retriever, Mastiffs, and German Shepherds are popular large breed dogs many cannot resist. If you are one of them and looking for mastiff breeders or retriever breeders, you should definitely continue reading.

1. Large dogs have a big appetite

Obviously, big dogs have a larger appetite and food requirement than smaller dogs. This means you will have to spend more on feeding the large dog. This is because larger breeds are highly energetic, and most of them were bred as working dogs, which means they need more food by default. Feeding a Labrador Retriever, a high-quality kibble diet per month, is about two times more than the cost of feeding a Lhasa Apso.

2. Accessories will be more expensive

Let us start with the basics. Bigger dogs need everything big. They will need bigger feeding bowls, bigger collars, harnesses, and larger beds. When you get them toys, it needs to be bigger and stronger as large dogs can be chewers. If you get them a Kong toy as a feeder, you have to get a large or extra-large size for large dog breeds that are costlier than the smaller ones. Even if you get your dog winter wear, large dog clothes are always more expensive than that for a smaller dog. When you add up all these additional expenses, they pile up into a considerable expenditure.

3. Vet bills will cost more

The examination fee for all dogs might be the same, but the medication for a larger dog breed is always expensive. The larger size means the dose of medication will be higher than a smaller dog, hence the additional cost you will have to bear. Their insurance charges are also higher, which is another blow. Also, larger breeds are prone to more health issues; hence you will have to visit the vet more often, which will cost you again.

4. Grooming will get expensive

A larger dog means a bigger surface area to clean. This is why groomers charge more for a large dog breed than the smaller ones. Bathing your dog at home can be a challenge, too, as managing them because of their large size is tough. You will have to de-sensitize them to the entire idea of grooming at home before you can comfortably make it a routine.

5. They need more space

Large dogs can adapt to a small apartment, but that does not mean it is their ideal living situation. Large dogs need space to play; hence, a house with a garden is ideal for them. This does not mean you cannot provide a large dog a wonderful life if you live in an apartment. You just need to put in more effort by taking them out for long walks and visiting dog parks on weekends to let them enjoy the outdoors.

6. Association might not accept large dogs

This may not sound ideal, but some housing associations restrict animals by weight. They are ready to accommodate smaller breeds but might not be welcoming toward large dog breeds. If you live in such an apartment, better know the rules before you decide on getting a large breed dog.

7. Training is crucial

Training larger dog breed is essential to ensure that they behave a certain way around you and others you find comfortable handling. There is a big difference between a toy breed pulling you during its walk and a large dog dragging you. Similarly, when small dogs jump on you, they look cute, but a large dog breed jumping on you can actually hurt you.

8. They are prone to health issues

Loving a large dog can come with a larger heartache, as many large and giant breed dogs are prone to health issues such as hip or elbow dysplasia, arthritis, hypothyroidism, and bloat. Caring for them can be stressful and painful as larger breeds have a shorter lifespan than small or medium dogs.

9. You will have to focus on exercising them

Every breed of dog needs regular exercise, but larger breeds have more energy. Hence, they will relatively need longer walks than smaller dog breeds. It is easier to give smaller breeds adequate workout sessions at home, but the space may not be enough for your large dog breed. Even if you have a long corridor, your dog may knock over lamps and push around furniture. Many of these large breed dogs need at least 90 minutes of rigorous workouts daily. If you have a backyard attached to the house, you are fortunate as the dog can be let out to run around and burn energy, but if you live in an apartment, then taking them for long walks every day and frequently visiting a dog park is a must.

10. Travelling can get more complicated

Whenever you take a vacation, carrying a smaller dog along with you is really easy (depending on the airline pet policy). Managing them becomes simple as you can use a small crate for them. They are lightweight; hence, you can carry them easily. When travelling by flight, a large dog needs to be put in a crate in the live cargo area, which is stressful for the dog and you. Smaller dogs are allowed in the cabinet. Hence, it is easier to travel. Even if you decide to leave your dog in a kennel, they typically charge more for big dogs than small dogs.

The bottom line

Large-sized dog lovers always prefer larger dogs but and that is amazing, but every dog is as loving. Even if you have to stick to a smaller dog breed, it does not matter until you can offer your furry friend the best care and get unlimited love.