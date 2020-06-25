On Monday evening, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will preside over the ordination of 10 new priests, some of who0m were meant to be ordained in April but had to wait a little longer as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of religious services.

The ordination will take place at the Church of Christ the King in Paola. It will be broadcast live on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt. The men who will be ordained are:

Tony Pace from St. Paul’s Conversion Parish, Safi

Osmar Baldacchino from St. Nicholas Parish, Siġġiewi

David Borg from Our Lady of Grace Parish, Żabbar

Christopher Bugeja from St. Paul's Parish, Rabat

Andrew Camilleri, from Church of St Catherine’s, Żurrieq (Focolare Movement)

Jonathan Debattista from the Parish of the Annunciation, Tarxien

Michael Debono, Jesuit Community

Damian John Formosa, Salesians of Don Bosco

Jake Mamo, Salesians of Don Bosco

Paul Spiteri, Salesians of Don Bosco

The four becoming Deacons on Saturday

On Saturday, four men will be ordained Deacons. These are:

Roderick Baldacchino from the St Catherine’s Parish, Żejtun

Joshua Cortis from the St Cajetan Parish, Hamrun

Jean-Claude Schembri from St Catherine’s Parish, Żejtun

Mark Scicluna from the Order of Minor Capuchin Friars