On Monday evening, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will preside over the ordination of 10 new priests, some of who0m were meant to be ordained in April but had to wait a little longer as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of religious services.
The ordination will take place at the Church of Christ the King in Paola. It will be broadcast live on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt. The men who will be ordained are:
- Tony Pace from St. Paul’s Conversion Parish, Safi
- Osmar Baldacchino from St. Nicholas Parish, Siġġiewi
- David Borg from Our Lady of Grace Parish, Żabbar
- Christopher Bugeja from St. Paul's Parish, Rabat
- Andrew Camilleri, from Church of St Catherine’s, Żurrieq (Focolare Movement)
- Jonathan Debattista from the Parish of the Annunciation, Tarxien
- Michael Debono, Jesuit Community
- Damian John Formosa, Salesians of Don Bosco
- Jake Mamo, Salesians of Don Bosco
- Paul Spiteri, Salesians of Don Bosco
The four becoming Deacons on Saturday
On Saturday, four men will be ordained Deacons. These are:
- Roderick Baldacchino from the St Catherine’s Parish, Żejtun
- Joshua Cortis from the St Cajetan Parish, Hamrun
- Jean-Claude Schembri from St Catherine’s Parish, Żejtun
- Mark Scicluna from the Order of Minor Capuchin Friars
