Approximately 10 tonnes of waste is now being collected daily from Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay after the government was forced to step in to deal with the accumulating backlog.

The Cleansing and Maintenance Division offered additional cleansing and upkeep services to the Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay Local Councils as part of an emergency cleansing campaign which started on Monday. The campaign is being made in collaboration with the Ministry for Finance.

Eight employees from the Cleansing and Maintenance Division will carry out additional waste collection at 5pm, doing hot power-washes of the roads, and also upkeep and maintenance of street furniture on a daily basis.



The Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Rights, Public Cleansing, and Support for the Capital City Deo Debattista promised that public cleansing was to be a priority for all local councils, admitting that some localities required extra help - and saying CMD would help where necessary.