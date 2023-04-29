Ten University students were inducted into the Dean’s List within the Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta. The Dean’s List follows very stringent criteria where students need to obtain a Grade A or better in 80 credits from 120 during the first two years of their course.

Dominic Fenech, dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta, and Charles Azzopardi, head the CSR Department at Bank of Valletta, met with the Dean’s List 2023 inductees and presented them with a commemorative certificate and a monetary grant by the bank.

The unique criteria of the Dean’s List is that the students are not competing against each other but against a benchmark that is very high

“It is indeed an honour to see the number of inductees into the Dean’s List run into double digits for the third year running,” Fenech said. “The unique criteria of the Dean’s List is that the students are not competing against each other but against a benchmark that is very high. Making it into the Dean’s List is testament to the hard work of the students, and one cannot leave out the support they receive from the faculty’s staff and well as their parents and fellow students who assist them in their journey.”

Azzopardi said that BOV has been supporting the Dean’s List since its inception as part of its commitment to the community and its belief that education is key to the future of a sustainable economy.’

The 2023 Dean’s List inductees are Francesco Bellia, BA Honours History of Art; Kayleigh Frostick, BA Honours Classics; Amy Galea, BA Honours Sociology; Alisa Arturovna Iordan, BA Honours Sociology; Ilona Victoria Sciberras, BA Honours Maltese; Andreas Sorg, Bachelor of Humanities; Martina Totaro, BA Honours Italian; Skye Vassallo, BA Honours Classics; Antoine Vella, Bachelor of Humanities; and Nikolai Zammit, BA Honours English.