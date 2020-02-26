A 10-year plan for the tourism sector is needed, industry leaders told Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday.

In a meeting between the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and Dr Abela, the association said planning for the future was of the essence.

“I remember planning for 2000 like it was yesterday, now two decades have flown by and before you know it, another 10 years will have passed,” MHRA president and hotelier Tony Zahra said.

Dr Abela, flanked by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, agreed on the need for a cohesive vision for the future.

The prime minister said the country was investing heavily in infrastructure, but a number of other challenges remained.

The issue of improving connectivity to and from the island was high on the government’s agenda, as was Malta’s tourism product.

Dr Abela said the environment, cleanliness, and attractions on the island, all needed work.

He was reflecting the sentiments of the MHRA, with Mr Zahra saying that despite impressive figures in tourist arrivals, the country needed to up its game by improving its product.