For over 10 years, Fritz Energy and Engineering, one of Malta’s leading companies in the industry has been steadily growing and maturing, taking on larger and more complex projects and completing them to an exceptional standard.

Originating as the brainchild of Hermann Mallia, co-founder and director of Famalco Group, the company was originally set up to cater for an increasing need of competent contractors who could execute turnkey projects with high standard of quality and finish.

The team is made up of highly competent and qualified engineers who provide clients with a number of services, including technology consultancy, engineering, designing and construction of new petroleum filling facilities.

The company is also responsible for the supply of Gilbarco Veeder-Root products in Malta, including the supply of temporary above-ground fuel storage and dispensing facilities, providing after-sales support on new and existing forecourts and providing calibration of dispensers in accordance with the MCCAA guidelines.

Complementing Fritz Energy and Engineering team are two of Famalco Group’s most capable divisions: Fahrenheit Freight Forwarders Co. Ltd, who handle the responsibility of both the logistics and the transport of equipment, and Faceworks Ltd, who provides the team with all the demolition and civil works expertise on site.

From its inception, high importance was placed on Fritz Energy and Engineering company’s ability to be versatile and highly adaptable to any project coming their way. As the company looks forward to grow its already distinguished portfolio, a procedure of revising and updating the mechanical and electrical engineering content to cater to newer and more complex projects is continually done. Fritz Energy and Engineering aim to continue their well-established reputation and focusing on becoming the dominant engineering firm in Malta.

For more information about Fritz Energy & Engineering, call 2339 2339 or visit www.fritzenergy.com. Fritz is an energy and engineering unit within Famalco| Building Businesses.