Workers and students will receive €100 cheques “in the coming days” as part of a government stimulus package announced at the beginning of the month, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said in a campaign video interview on Wednesday.

He said the cheques will be a cash injection to help families deal with the increase in the cost of living. Pensioners will be receiving €200.

“Thousands of cheques that are being printed... they will be in people’s letterboxes in the next few days,” he said when the interviewer asked about them.

The €70 million stimulus package, which Caruana said was well within the government’s financial means, was announced on February 3. 380,000 people are expected to benefit.

This is over and above the tax refunds ranging from €60 to €145 that were previously announced in the budget.