Protesters turned Castille square into a temporary memorial to COVID-19 victims by setting up 100 chairs with white carnations laid upon them.

The chairs represented the number of people who have died with the virus after Malta registered 101 deaths on Monday, most of whom were elderly.

NGO Repubblika was behind the impromtu visual protest, saying Prime Minister Robert Abela's administration had mismanaged the pandemic.

"We are here to remind the government that people are not just numbers. These chairs represent 100 families who will never get their loved ones back,” spokesperson Alessandra Dee Crespo said.

She said that at a time when one might expect heavier restrictions, Abela had instead ruled out a lockdown and disregarded the advice of medical health professionals.

Crespo also took a swipe at the government’s insistence at organising events such as Christmas in the City, pointing out that health minister Chris Fearne had said that he was not consulted on the event.

100 chairs laid out at Castille Square to represent the victims of COVID-19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

“Conflicting messages such as these do not aid the nation’s response but only serve to alienate people. Further strain on the system from COVID patients also means that there are less resources for non-COVID patients, meaning that there will be a diminished ability to provide healthcare when needed,” she said.

Before the protest’s conclusion, prime minister Robert Abela made a brief appearance and was asked by reporters for his views on the protest.

He said he wanted to keep working through the pandemic and find the best solution, whilst voicing solidarity with the victims.

Prime Minister Robert Abela defends the government's handling of COVID-19. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

"The measures we've introduced have worked to prevent an exponential increase in cases, as we saw today when we had many more recoveries than new cases," he said.

"I know this is a difficult time for everyone, especially for those families who have lost relatives as victims. I know myself, Renald Falzon was one of my best friends'

Abela was referring to the death of the mayor of Qormi, the youngest victim of COVID-19, who died last week.

The prime minister was heckled by the activists, who criticised him for not wearing his mask while speaking.