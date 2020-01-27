About 100 people have been booked this month for smoking in places of entertainment, while 50 have been booked for drinking from glass bottles and cups in the streets, the police said on Monday.

Between January 1 and last Sunday, officers carried out inspections in some 80 establishments in Malta and Gozo.

A number of establishments were booked for playing loud music beyond the time allowed in their permit. A number of people were also booked for littering. No details were given.

70 were booked for traffic contraventions.