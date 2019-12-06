Bentley has continued its centenary festivities with a trio of connected events that celebrated the past, present and future of the brand, that took place in Lower Manhattan, New York, US. This week, Bentley released a film of this celebration.

Five parades of customer-owned Bentleys from across the last 100 years made their way from starting points outside Manhattan to converge at Brookfield Place on the downtown waterfront. Guests were then able to enjoy the Centenary Concours – a dedicated display of the very best models from the past, examples of every car in the current Bentley range and a look to the future in the shape of EXP 100 GT – Bentley’s concept car for 2035 and a showcase for the future of sustainable automotive luxury.

Leading the parades were a selection of the very latest new models from Bentley, including the all-new Flying Spur luxury sedan in its east coast debut, and the new Bentayga Hybrid – Bentley’s first plug-in hybrid, that starts a journey of electrification that will see every Bentley model offered with a hybrid variant by 2023 and a full battery electric Bentley by 2025.

In the evening, the celebrations moved to the Centenary Grand Ball, where president and CEO of Bentley Americas, Christophe Georges, welcomed 350 guests for an evening of fine food, music and libations that continued until the early hours in the true style of the Bentley Boys.