Two men are taking on a 100 kilometre indoor rowing challenge to raise funds for the Foodbank.

Anthony Bajada and Matt Camilleri shall be embarking on their challenge on Sunday at 8am at Fort Fitness and have capped their event to 12 hours. They will be streaming the challenge live.

They aim to raise enough money to sustain the Foodbank for at least two weeks. The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation currently feeds more than 2,000 people to help ensure no-one goes hungry in these challenging times.

Donations can be sent through Revolut to Camilleri on 9921 2822 or to Bajada on 9929 7429.