The Disability Card Directive has cleared an important hurdle as the Employment and Social Affairs Committee unanimously approved the European Parliament’s report on the new law.

“Equality is a core value upon which the European Union is based,” MEP David Casa declared. “However, people with disabilities still face unequal access to certain services and preferential treatments when traveling abroad.

“It is time to create a Europe where 100 million disabled people will stand on an equal footing with the rest of us and enjoy their life to the fullest.”

MEP Casa, having led negotiations on behalf of the European People’s Party Group, will form part of the Parliament’s negotiating team with the Council.

“Bolstering the disability and parking cards will enable people with disabilities to access special conditions provided by both public and private services in other EU member states on equal footing with the residents of those countries, as well as improve their parking rights across the Union,” Casa explained.

“The new and improved cards will have a positive impact on the participation of people with disabilities in our society and our economy.

“Not only do we want it to be easier for them to travel around Europe, we want them to be able to enjoy the same benefits they enjoy at home while they take part in EU mobility programmes like Erasmus+ or moving to another member state.

“It is crucial to raise awareness about this card both among people and service providers, public and private alike. Additionally, the card should be accessible to all who qualify, we are working hard to ensure that the card is free of charge, issued rapidly and contains safeguards for misuse or fraud,” Casa concluded.

After this vote in the Parliament’s Committee on Social Affairs, negotiations with the member states can start once the mandate has been announced in the January plenary session.