One hundred new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, health authorities have said.

Meanwhile, 165 patients recovered, marking the second consecutive day when the number of recoveries outnumbered the number of newly-detected virus cases.

As a result, the number of active coronavirus cases in Malta declined and stood at 1825 as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

The new cases were identified following 3,698 swab tests - a record number of daily tests - meaning roughly 2.5 per cent of tests taken on Friday resulted in positive cases. Positivity rates were as high as 7.1 per cent earlier this month.

In total, Malta has reported 6042 COVID-19 cases since March. Of those, 4155 have recovered while 62 patients have died. The most recent casualty, an 80-year-old woman, died late on Friday.

Health authorities said contact tracing teams were working to gather information about the newly-detected cases.

They provided details about some of the 76 virus cases announced on Friday. Of those cases:

25 were work colleagues of positive cases

20 were family members of positive cases

10 were in direct contact with positive cases