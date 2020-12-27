A 100 per cent sustainable fuel has been delivered to Formula 1’s engine manufacturers to prove it can be used to power top level race cars.

Motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, says it hopes this will lead teams to develop their own fuels.

The FIA’s Technical Department developed the fuel using bio-waste not intended for human or animal consumption, and its use will become a requirement for the next generation of engines in F1, which are expected to be introduced in the next five or six years.

The announcement came at the FIA’s Annual General Assembly, where it also approved an environmental strategy plan to become carbon neutral in 2021, ahead of being net-zero by 2030.

Jean Todt, FIA president, said: “FIA takes its responsibility in leading motorsport and mobility into a low carbon future to reduce the environmental impacts of our activities and contribute to a greener planet.

“By developing sustainable fuel made from bio waste that can power Formula 1, we are taking a new step forward. With the support of the world’s leading energy companies, we can combine the best technological and environmental performance.”

Ross Brawn, managing director of motorsports and Formula 1, said: “Formula 1 has long served as a platform for introducing next generation advancements in the automotive world.

“We are delighted by the momentum on sustainable fuels which perfectly aligns with our plan to be net zero carbon as a sport by 2030. Our top sustainability priority now is building a roadmap for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real world benefit for road cars.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about making motorsport more environmentally friendly.

“We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels.”

The FIA says its environmental projects will have a benefit worldwide, as it covers 243 member clubs in 146 countries, overseeing 303 championships.