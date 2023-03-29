Malta International Airport launched its summer flight schedule featuring 100 routes servicing 32 countries.

The schedule includes a new flight connecting Malta to the Bavarian town of Memmingen. It will be operated by Ryanair on a biweekly basis.

Eurowings with meanwhile return with flights to Hamburg and Dusseldorf following a five-year absence, and also resume weekly flights to the Black Forest town of Baden-Baden.

A holiday on the French Riviera will be easier to plan this summer as Air Malta will operate flights to Nice every Monday and Friday throughout the season. Other connections to France include up six daily flights to Paris, biweekly flights to the wine capital Bordeaux in the southwest of the country, and two weekly flights to the north-western city of Nantes.

MIA’s top market, Italy, remains the most well-connected for the season, with a route network stretching from the north - flights to cities such as Bergamo and Milan - to the south, which can be discovered by taking a flight to Bari, Naples or Sicily.

Beyond these popular destinations, the flight schedule connects the Maltese Islands to Scandinavia through flights to Denmark, Norway and Sweden operated by three airlines as well as the Middle East through Israel and Dubai.

More information here.