As part of their commitment towards sustainability and the environment, L’Occitane Malta and official local distributor Classic Group Ltd, have taken the initiative to plant 100 indigenous trees together with NGO ACT.

This initiative came about through a campaign whereby L’Occitane Malta – which has four stores around the island, including Sliema, Valletta, Baystreet and Gozo – pledged to plant a tree for every purchase made.

A team of employees from Classic Group Ltd spent a working day with ACT in Mellieħa, planting Malta indigenous trees grown from old stock selected to preserve their native genes, including cypress, buckthorn, carob and holm oak.

Classic Group Ltd is a family run business that has emerged as Malta’s premier jewellery and watches, fashion and cosmetics company. It has been operating in the sector for over 30 years and now employs over 85 employees.

“Classic Group Ltd has always been a dedicated supporter of sustainable products and initiatives,” said CEO Karl Micallef, “We have a deep appreciation and love for nature.”

L’Occitane strives to purchase local produce whenever possible, in order to reduce their carbon footprint and support local business, giving priority to ingredients of natural origin whenever possible.

Retail and training manager at Classic Group Ltd, Rochelle Apap added, “At L’Occitane Malta, we have always offered our customers products that are environmentally-friendly and sustainable, with nature being respected from all parts of the manufacturing process. With our products you can look after your skin and the environment.”

ACT strives to empower individuals and communities through learning opportunities, positive engagement and collaboration. It believes in sustainable progress across all areas of society and that this is achievable through open, constructive dialogue and collaboration.

ACT coordinator Claude Ebejer thanked the company for their help, time and support, and encouraged others to commit themselves to such initiatives by also finding ways to give back to nature.