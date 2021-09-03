Sengleans will on Saturday proudly celebrate a century since the historic coronation of their beloved statue of the Bambina

The date of September 4 has a special meaning for the people of Senglea this year. One hundred years ago, a golden crown, studded with precious stones, was placed on the head of the holy image of the Bambina.

Archbishop Mauro Caruana placing the golden crown on the Bambina’s head.

This coronation took place after the chapter made a formal request to archbishop Mauro Caruana on March 1, 1920. Following this, the archbishop submitted a request to the Holy See, dated March 31, 1920.

The information that was sent to Rome, together with the archbishop’s request, appears to have been sufficiently convincing because the Vatican Chapter, with the blessing of Pope Benedict XV, decided in favour of the coronation less than a month later, on April 25, 1920.

When the news reached the city of Senglea, it was greeted with a festive atmosphere and great joy among the populace. This was a great privilege for this “unconquered” city because the Bambina tal-Vittorja was the first statue to be crowned on the Maltese islands.

The preparations

The then archpriest, Can. Joseph Adami immediately set up an organising committee to start preparing for this solemn coronation. These preparations included the making of the golden crown studded with precious stones as well as the organisation of the coronation ceremony that was to take place on Senglea’s waterfront.

While preparations were under way, news arrived that the collegiate church of Senglea was going to be elevated to the dignity of a minor basilica. This took place by decree from the Vatican Chapter, during the pontificate of Pope Benedict XV, on January 3, 1921.

The work and collective effort of the people was relentless as everyone were eager to see this historical event come to fruition. The community was also getting ready spiritually for the momentous occasion.

The Bambina in a 1921 photo. Right: The Bambina today

The big day

It was September 4, 1921 when the Sengleans’ wish was finally realised. The date is engraved with golden letters in the glorious history of the city.

Those present for this occasion never tired of telling the tale of how the holy Bambina was crowned with great solemnity and devotion.

On that day, the whole of Malta shared in the joy of Senglea.

The stories of our ancestors tell of a most wonderful day that started with the Collegiate Chapter walking in procession to the church of St Philip, followed by another procession towards the basilica to accompany archbishop Caruana and the Cathedral Chapter.

Many distinguished guests were present for the occasion, among whom were Mgr Giovanni Maria Camilleri, bishop of Gozo, auxiliary bishop Angelo Portelli, Sir Michael Angelo Refalo, judge Giovanni Cremona and marquis Alfred Mattei.

Before the start of the pontifical Mass, the crown was officially handed over to the basilica by means of a contract signed in the presence of notary Giovanni Vella.

The jewel-encrusted golden crown that was placed on the Bambina’s head.

During Mass, the archbishop delivered a moving speech, saying that he felt very fortunate and that it was a singular privilege for him to crown the Bambina, having spent his childhood in Senglea.

The people started gathering early along the waterfront, on the rooftops and on boats in order to follow this most solemn celebration. The organisation of that memorable evening was left in the hands of Can. Joseph Bonanno, Rev. Prof. Joseph Darmanin, Can. Goffredo Lubrano, Can. Joseph Spiteri and Can. Salvatore Mousu, the dean of the chapter.

The Bambina tal-Vittorja was the first statue to be crowned on the Maltese islands

The celebration started with a procession from the basilica to the waterfront. This was led by archbishop Caruana. Around 5pm, the statue of the Bambina arrived at the waterfront and was met with great joy, enthusiasm and with the singing of the Ave Maris Stella, written for the occasion by Paolino Vassallo.

As the holy and miraculous image of the Bambina arrived under the ceremonial tribune that had been brought for the occasion from the parish of Christ the Saviour of Lija, the archbishop, assisted by bishops Camilleri and Portelli, placed the golden crown on the head of the Bambina.

This was a testimony of the love that the Maltese and, above all, the people of Senglea, had towards the Blessed Virgin and a promise that they would always regard her as their ‘Queen’.

A commemorative bronze medal issued for the centenary celebrations.

With a great sense of devotion, the archbishop kissed the holy image and, afterwards, the Bambina was taken back to her temple in a great popular demonstration of joy, accompanied by the sweet sound of tolling bells, singing and fireworks.

When the statue arrived at the basilica, the coronation hymn was sung for the first time. This was written especially for the occasion by the national poet, Dun Karm Psaila.

The tribune under which the coronation took place at the Senglea waterfront.

Our Senglean forefathers recounted that when the hymn was being sung, the people burst into tears of joy and together sang the first stanza of the hymn “Issa ntemmet ix-xewqa ta’ qalbna bil-kuruna fuq rasek rajnik” (our heartfelt wish was realised when we saw you crowned).

An event never to be forgotten

The people of Senglea continued to tell the story of this event from one generation to the next and, up to the present day, they keep celebrating the coronation anniversary in a most solemn manner.

We can say that, today, all those who lived through that memorable experience of September 4, 1921, have passed away but, in the heart of every Senglean, there is still engraved this special love for the Bambina, so much so that they continued to celebrate this occasion in a consistent manner every year, even in very challenging and difficult times.

Tomorrow, the people of Senglea are going to commemorate this occasion in a most solemn and dignified manner in the basilica as is fitting for the ‘Queen’ of this city.

The celebrations will include holy Mass for the children of Senglea at 9.30am, celebrated by Mgr Anton Gouder, a worthy son of this parish. At the end of this celebration, a golden rose will be placed at the feet of the Bambina.

In the evening, at 5.30, there will be the solemn vespers, sung by the Senglean Chapter with the participation of the Cappella Diacono. This will be followed by pontifical Mass presided over by Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, vicar general, with the participation of the Senglean Chapter and in the presence of Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico and President George Vella, among other distinguished guests.

A commemorative postcard showing who was directly involved in elevating the Senglea collegiate church to a basilica.

Memorabilia of the first centenary of the coronation

For the centenary celebrations, the executive committee of the anniversary festivities has prepared a number of official mementos, among which are a commemorative bronze medal, a holy picture of the Bambina, which is a digital replica of the image that had been issued 100 years ago, a CD with Marian hymns, a booklet that narrates the story of the Bambina entitled Iċ-Ċkejkna Bambina Tagħna, a pen drive with a new composition Dawwal Qlubna O Bambina by Mark Spiteri Lucas, written by Paul Ellul and performed by Chiara and Ludwig as well as a commemorative booklet about the 100 years since the coronation.

Canon Robin Camilleri is the archpriest of Senglea.