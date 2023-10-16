When the Girl Guides movement first came to Malta in 1918, it was strictly for British girls whose families lived on the then-colonial naval base.

Five years later, thanks to the determination of Maltese woman Marie Denaro, the Girl Guides movement in Malta was formed, with the two groups merging into one by 1938.

At the time, girls and women stood proudly in their guides’ uniform and shared a common promise:

“I promise that I will do my best: to do my duty to God, serve the Queen and country and help other people, and to keep the Guide law.”

A century later – and the removal of the monarchy from the guide’s promise – the Malta Girl Guides is the islands’ largest association for girls and young women.

While its male equivalent, the Scouts, welcomed girls in 1999, the Malta Girl Guides chief commissioner Claire Duff believes a girls-only organisation remains relevant.

“In a society where everything has gone co-ed, we feel it is important that we provide a safe space where a girl or a young woman can discuss what she is going through, what she needs, and be listened to,” Duff said.

Many believe guiding is just about camping and marching.

“It is so much more than that. We focus on building a girl’s confidence, her leadership skills, her creative side, the importance of teamwork, and helping others.”

Malta Girl Guides president Carmen Camilleri (left) has been part of the association for over 30 years. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

And Malta Girl Guides president Carmen Camilleri, who has been part of the guiding movement for 35 years, believes there is still “no full equality or equity for women”.

“We will say we have got there when we get equal job opportunities, equal pay and definitely no gender distinction. I can safely say we are still a long shot off and until we get there, we need to have a louder voice as we still are fighting for such equality.”

With over 1,200 members, the association is divided into sections, depending on the age of enrolment: Dolphins (four to seven); Brownies (seven to 10); Guides (10 to 13); Rangers (13 to 16); Senior Rangers (16 to 18); and Adult Volunteers (18+).

I hope that even after another 100 years, we will remain relevant and continue giving girls the resources they need

Duff joined the Attard Girl Guides when she was seven. Now 37, she believes guiding has played a huge role in the person she is today.

“If it wasn’t for Girl Guides, I wouldn’t have been able to speak in front of hundreds of people, I wouldn’t be able to read a map and give directions with little hassle, and I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to travel on my own at 16 and attend a three-week camp.”

For Duff, the association goes well beyond providing activities and life skills to members. She points to projects such as its ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign that educates girl guides and the wider public to spot different forms of violence.

Alongside traditional skills, guides in the 22 units across Malta and Gozo now learn about topics such as climate change and mental health.

“We are not given enough credit for how avant-garde we are with certain topics,” said Camilleri, 69, who joined the association at 34, when her daughters became Brownies.

Both women admitted that the organisation faces difficult challenges, mainly when it comes to finding new volunteers and members.

They noted that in the past, more women would join the association as a way to fill their time and be close to their daughters after school.

“Moving forward, we see more women studying and working, meaning they have less time, not just for girl guides but also volunteering as a whole,” Duff said.

“I hope that even after another 100 years, we will remain relevant and continue giving girls the resources they need,” she added.

Carmen Camilleri (left) and Claire Duff reflect on the values of the Girl Guides and why the association is still relevant today. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

‘From learning to tie my shoelaces to leading others’

Dawn Sammut

Dawn Sammut

I joined the Malta Girl Guides when I was four years old. Guiding has taught me a myriad of skills. One of my earliest memories was learning how to tie my shoelaces when I was a Dolphin.

Fast forward 15 years, and I found myself teaching Brownies how to tie their shoelaces. Guiding equipped me with all the necessary skills and knowledge to be an effective contributor to society.

When I turned 16, I had to take on a leadership role in my unit due to the lack of leaders we had at the time. I later completed my leadership training and became a warranted leader, leading my own Guides section.

This year, after celebrating two years as a full-time engineer, I made the life-changing decision to pack my bags and move to Switzerland. I am now the office coordinator at Our Chalet, a World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) world centre.

‘We learnt indirectly how to work in a team’

Valentina Lupo

Valentina Lupo

I joined the Girl Guides association when I was 12 and remained an active member until the age of 27, the time when I had to step down to focus on the setting up of the restoration laboratory.

I’m the co-founder and director of Atelier del Restauro Ltd, a company that specialises in the conservation and restoration of artworks.

The Girl Guides experience instilled in me essential principles, particularly focusing on leadership and organisational skills.

From a young age, we were always provided with opportunities to organise and plan, parties, outings, treasure hunts and many other activities, and we learnt indirectly how to work in a team.

It also taught me to be resourceful and to always find other solutions. The value of resilience, which is one of the cores of girl guiding, has been a guiding force into adulthood, where it plays a vital role in overall well-being.

‘It shaped the person I am today’

Maria Ellul

Maria Ellul

I became part of the Malta Girl Guides at the age of four and now, at 26 and reflecting on my journey, I can confidently affirm that this association has significantly shaped the person I am today.

My career revolves around research and policy concerning human rights and gender, two topics that hold a special place in my heart, thanks to the influence of this association.

Moreover, I proudly hold the position of secretary in one of Malta’s largest youth organisations (Żgħażagħ Laburisti), and I also serve as the vice-chair of the Gender-Equality Commission at the Council of Europe.

Through the diverse activities and challenges presented during my time in Girl Guides, I learned essential life skills that I continue to use to this very day.