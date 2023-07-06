Developers could be fined more than €1,000 if they fail to create a safe passage for pedestrians around construction sites.

The administrative penalty is among tweaks to new regulations on the management of construction sites which the government published at the end of last year.

The rules include provisions, some of which already existed, on hoarding around sites, obstruction of pavements and roads, warning signs and barriers.

But while the 2022 rules called for a temporary pedestrian pavement around the site in cases where the original passageway was obstructed, there did not seem to be a financial deterrent.

In an amendment to the regulations published this week, the lack of safe passage past a construction site will cost ‘clients’ between €250 and €1,000, with developers being fined €25 every day until they fix the issue. According to the Building and Construction Authority Act, clients are those in whose name the works are being undertaken.

The amendments also note that in cases where a temporary pavement cannot be constructed, Transport Malta will guide clients on creating a safe passage past the site.

Rules for barricades around construction sites have also been updated. While the 2022 regulations called for timber or metal barricades to stop unauthorised access, the amended rules add that the barricades around excavated sites could also be made of bricks or a similar material and should be bound together by cement-based mortar.

And rather than stopping at ensuring barricades should be “strongly constructed”, the new rules call for barricades “constructed to withstand any external impact”.

While the maximum administrative penalty for the improper set-up of barricades has gone up from €2,000 to €2,500, there will now also be a daily €25 penalty for continued breaches.

The regulations were published on Tuesday and will come into force within two months.

A daily penalty has been added to some other infringements, a number of which have been reworded.

Among others, a missing notice board which could cost developers €150, will now cost an additional €10 daily and the administrative penalty will also apply to missing or incomplete information.

Obstruction of pavements and easy flow of traffic, cleanliness, inadequate hoarding, lack of enclosures or machinery too close to s public passage will all incur a €25 daily over and above the administrative penalty.

Unauthorised demolition and excavation between June 15 and September 30, which carries a €2,500 to €5,000 administrative penalty, will incur a daily €500 for continued breaches.

And the maximum penalty for unauthorised works on Sundays, public holidays and now also for work carried out outside permissible hours has been increased from €2,000 to €2,500.

Using a mechanical excavator and a pneumatic drill outside permissible hours has meanwhile been added to the list, punishable with a fine ranging between €250 and €1,000.