Around 1,000 trees and shrubs are currently being planted at Majjistral Park as part of ongoing works by Ambjent Malta to improve the natural environment.

The planting forms part of a joint tree planting initiative between the Environment Ministry and the Turkish Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry.



Trees being planted are from local stock and an irrigation system has been installed so that they can be watered as needed. They are indigenous and compatible with Malta’s climate and include olives, carobs and the national Maltese tree, known as tal-għargħar.

The project will also see the rehabilitation of 8,000m² of green land, which the public may continue to enjoy and benefit from.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia was joined at the inauguration of the project by representatives from the Turkish ministry and Ambjent Malta.





Photo: Environment Ministry

“Such efforts are important because the repercussions of pollution and climate change are something that affects all countries, and tangible change can only be brought about through agreement and collective cooperation,” Farrugia said.



The aim of this initiative is to restore land that was previously derelict and to complement the rest of the surrounding ecological environment.

Turkish charges d’affaires ad interim Tugba Alan Ozdenfedakar said the initiative is part of a joint tree-planting initiative on an international scale, with the aim of creating synergy in forestation, serving to build a greener future for everyone.



Majjistral Park chairman Sammy Vella praised the initiative, which he said is a step in the right direction.

He said that more trees need to be planted for the people to enjoy cool and pleasant environments in which to recreate itself.

“In the past, we tried to plant more trees, but we haven’t always planted wisely. Today, we are much more aware that we need to be selective in our planting strategies,” Vella said.