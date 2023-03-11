About 1,000 migrants were brought to safety at two Italian ports Saturday after the overcrowded boats they were on encountered problems in the Mediterranean.

The rescues came the same day as a body was discovered of the 74th victim of the deadly shipwreck nearly two weeks ago -- that of a female child between five and six years of age, according to news agency AGI.

The February 26 shipwreck, which occurred just off the shore of Calabria, has drawn sharp criticism of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for its failure to intervene timely to save the boat.

The coastguard, which did not respond to requests for more information, signalled on Friday that a large rescue operation was under way after three boats were spotted drifting off Italy's coasts. One was south of the Calabrian city of Crotone and two further south off Roccella Ionica.

Coastguard videos published late Friday showed a large fishing boat pitching back and forth in rough seas with dozens of people visible on the deck and a tugboat seen towing the boat.

Those 487 migrants onboard were safely brought to the port of Crotone early Saturday morning, the Italian coast guard said.

Separately, a coastguard ship carrying 584 migrants docked Saturday morning at Reggio Calabria, after those onboard were rescued in various interventions.

A rescue operation involving the ship spotted off Roccella Ionica was still under way at the time of publication.

The recent shipwreck has put the government on the defensive. On Thursday, Meloni held a cabinet meeting at Cutro, near the disaster site, and announced a new decree that included stiffer prison sentences for human traffickers, but no new measures to help save lives.

Her far-right Brothers of Italy party, which won elections last year, had promised to curb arrivals, but Italy has recently seen a sharp rise in the number of migrants attempting to reach its shores via the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

The interior ministry says more than 17,500 people have arrived by sea so far this year -- almost three times the number for the same period last year.