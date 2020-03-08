Players in the exclusive CasinoBeats Malta 2020 poker tournament hosted by Molly Bloom will have the chance to win €10,000 for a charity of their company’s choice, thanks to Great.com.

CasinoBeats Malta will see more than 1,500 high-level delegates meet in St Julian’s this March for a conference and exhibition featuring 150 internationally-renowned speakers from the online casino sector. It will close on a high with Molly’s Malta Game in association with OlyBet, a 100-seat poker invitational for industry executives at Casino Malta on the evening of March 26.

Bloom is famed for organising high stakes underground poker events for Hollywood superstars – exploits that saw her life story turned into the Oscar-nominated movie Molly’s Game – but the gaming industry A-listers will not be playing for the seven-figure pots seen in those games. However, they will have the opportunity to secure a very worthwhile prize.

Great, the charitable project spearheaded by Catena Media co-founder Erik Bergman, has generously provided a €10,000 donation that will be made to a charity selected by the winner of Molly’s Malta Game.

Bergman said: "We at Great are thrilled that CasinoBeats reached out and proposed us working together for their final-night poker tournament hosted by Molly Bloom. As I started my igaming career as a poker player when I was 18, it was natural that we wanted to be part of this.

“Some of you may know that Great is a charity in the igaming sphere and with that in mind it feels extra good that CasinoBeats chose to give this exposure to the cause of making the world a better place. And for us to accept the invitation and make a €10,000 donation in the winner's name feels like an honour to us."

Stewart Darkin, managing director of CasinoBeats, said: “We’re thrilled that such an innovative project as Great wanted to be involved in CasinoBeats Malta and engage with our audience of high-level gaming industry executives. “Great’s generous donation of the €10,000 prize for charity will certainly add to the competitive buzz at Molly’s Malta Game and help to ensure the evening is a fantastic way to bring the curtain down on the event.”

Molly’s Malta Game will feature a field of up to 100 players, with participants invited from the companies attending CasinoBeats Malta. Players already confirmed include Alexander Stevendahl (CEO, Videoslots), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), Veiko Krünberg (OlyBet managing director ), Melvin Ritsema (Royal Panda managing director), Michael Michelin (head of Poker & Bingo, Bet365), Jeremy Taylor (Genting Casinos managing director) and Alexander Martin (CEO, SKS365), who are all also among the speakers at the conference.

All CasinoBeats Malta general pass holders can look forward to a great evening in the lavish surroundings of Casino Malta, with a champagne reception, complimentary food and drink, a live band and plenty of high-level networking opportunities, in addition to the excitement of the tournament itself. Hosting Molly’s Malta Game will be the third part of Bloom’s participation in CasinoBeats Malta.

The entrepreneur and author will begin the final day of the conference by delivering an inspiring keynote address. She will then take part in the Poker: Gaming’s Comeback Kid? session sponsored by EvenBet, joining Manuel Lopes (CEO, Pokio/Qufan Technology), Dmitry Starostenkov (CEO, EvenBet) and Sergei Romanenko (COO, Pokerok) on a panel to discuss the card game’s place in the online casino ecosystem.

Bloom is just one of the big names on the 150-strong speaker line-up for CasinoBeats Malta 2020, which takes place at the InterContinental Malta on 24-26 March. The experts will share insights on every aspect of the online casino industry, as part of an agenda that features content on regulation and compliance, the future of slots, M&A activity, developments in live casino, bingo, lottery, payments and working in Malta.

The event also includes a 40-company exhibition and a number of exclusive evening networking parties in stylish venues, all with complimentary drinks. Tickets for CasinoBeats Malta are now available to book via the official website, while those interested in sponsorship opportunities at the event should contact sales@casinobeats.com.