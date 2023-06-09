Malta’s representatives in the UEFA club competitions have been given an added incentive to perform well in this summer’s qualifiers after the Minister for Tourism unveiled a new scheme to help the teams playing in European football.

The draws of the UEFA club competitions will be held this month with Ħamrun Spartans involved in the Champions League qualifiers while Birkirkara, Gżira United and Balzan will be in action in the UEFA Conference League.

On the other hand, Birkirkara will have a second team in action as their women’s selection will be in action in the Champions League.

Speaking during a news conference at Ministry for Tourism, Clayton Bartolo announced that all teams in this summer’s competition will have the VisitMalta brand on their shirts and will receive their sponsorship grant according to their performances this summer.

