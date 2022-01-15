Around €10,000 worth of books have been gifted to libraries and residential homes around the island, using passport funds administered by the Community Malta Agency.

Seven local libraries, including those in Birgu, Birkirkara, Luqa, Mosta, Paola, Qormi and Rabat well as the Floriana National Library will benefit from the donation, Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat announced on Saturday.

The books will cater to readers of diverse ages and learning abilities, including those with special needs, he said.

They will include 'level readers', audio books and books which can be read by people with dyslexia.

Books would also be donated to children residing in Dar San Ġużepp in Santa Venera, and ten elderly homes in Buġibba, Bormla, Attard, Imtarfa, Mosta, Mellieħa, Rabat, Sliema, St Julians, and Żejtun.

Addressing a press conference at the Birkirkara library, Muscat pointed out how, once again, the passport investor scheme was being used to benefit the community.

"The funds are enabling us to go beyond investing simply conventional books, and are allowing us to think of everyone," he pointed out.

"When we work to attract foreign investment we can guarantee that no one is left behind," he added.

Community Malta Agency was set up in 2020 to replace the Individual Investor Programme.